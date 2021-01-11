Ex-minister says Imran destroyed institutions, economy

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed all the institutions of the country as well as the economy.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Mardan Press Club. Khwaja Hoti said that people had got disappointed with the ongoing situation and price-hike in the country.

“Imran Khan is a master at telling lies,” he said, adding, that the media is facing the worst censorship of Pakistan’s history nowadays. He added that Imran Khan’s attitude was like a dictator and he was always heard saying that he would not spare anyone. “I think Imran is correct by saying this because he has not spared anyone from the public and all are troubled by the price hike and other problems under the PTI government,” he added.

He said that the NAB arrested several politicians on charges of corruption but did not prove it.Hoti said Imran Khan has made it a personal fight and has formed a brigade who were using foul language against opposition political leaders on different TV channels.