Private secretary of Interior Ministry dies

ISLAMABAD: Private Secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Zafar Iqbal, was found dead in washroom of his office late Friday night, a spokesman of the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The ministry was informed by the family of the deceased that he went missing and not responding their phone, the Interior Ministry sources said, adding that the ministry sought police assistance and the police located him lying in the washroom through his mobile. The ministry shifted the dead body to hospital for post mortem. The hospital sources, later, confirmed that Zafar Iqbal died of cardiac arrest.