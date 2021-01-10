1,000 deaths in twin cities : Rawalpindi, Islamabad worst hit by Covid-19 across country

LAHORE: As many as 21 COVID-19 patients died and 600 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday. Whereas in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, four more deaths were reported on Saturday, as the number of infections has increased sharply far worse than any part of the country.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 4,242 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 144,111 in the province.

According to the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,438 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,581,317 in the province.

After 4,242 fatalities and recovery of a total of 129,852 patients, including 531 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 10,017 active cases still remain.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The total number of patients so far tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has crossed the figure of 51,000 on Saturday while the number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region has got over 1,000 showing the twin cities is among the worst-hit regions of the country. Another four patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,001 while 157 new cases have been reported from the twin cities taking the tally to 51,028.

The good omen, however, is that the number of recoveries from ICT and Rawalpindi district is continuously on the rise as in the last 24 hours, another 329 patients have achieved cure from the illness leaving the number of active cases of the disease from the region 2,405 behind.

According to details, the virus has claimed four lives from Rawalpindi district while not a single patient died of the illness from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though from ICT, another 128 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 38,970.

Another 315 recoveries recorded from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken the number of patients so far recovered from the illness to 36,546 in the federal capital. COVID-19 has so far claimed a total of 436 lives from ICT. On Saturday, there were a total of 1988 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, as many as 29 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,058 of which 11,076 have achieved complete cure while 565 have lost their lives according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

On Saturday, a total of 45 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the region while 372 confirmed patients were in isolation.