LAHORE: MET officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dense fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They further predicted light rain (with light snowfall over hills) was expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and cold and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.