Cop martyred in Battagram

BATTAGRAM: A cop was martyred in a firing incident in Battagram district, officials said on Saturday.

Muhammad Ibrahim Shah, a spokesman for the Battagram Police, said that the police had received a tip-off about the presence of an alleged terrorist in the bazaar. He said that the cops manning the Thakot checkpost were informed to take the action and arrest the terrorist.

He said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar along with Head Constable Noor Ali Shah and other cops reached the Thakot Bazaar. He said that when the policemen reached near Allai Road crossing, the suspect started firing on them.

As a result, Noor Ali Shah was martyred on the spot. However, the cops managed to arrest the accused and recovered a 9mm pistol from him.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred cop Noor Ali Shah was offered at Police Lines Battagram.

District Police Officer Tariq Suhail Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, SP Investigation Nazir Ahmad Khan, and other police officers attended the funeral prayer. Afterwards, his body was dispatched to his village Beland Kot where he was buried with state honours.