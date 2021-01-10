LAHORE : “The customer is always right” is a famous business slogan. The underlying truth behind this statement is recognizing that customers are the lifeblood for any business. The traders ignore this fundamental principle, take their customer for granted, and yet complain their businesses are suffering.

A customer having a bad experience with a company would never forget it. If the customer is complains to a company about its bad service, the first thing it should do is listen. Listening, and making a customer feel that he or she is heard, makes the difference. Occasionally, the issue is actually out of company’s control, but the initial problem is merely a catalyst for that person’s frustration about other things. Either way, attentive listening will break down that barrier and begin to build a bridge to fix the situation. Usually, discussing different options will then bring about a positive outcome for both sides. Good customer service leads to many benefits. It earns trust of clients who become a wonderful referral system as they spread the word about your business to other prospects. Business ethics observed in the developed economies reflect the effects of friendly customer service. For example, many companies there go to the extent of entertaining unreasonable demands of customers. The sole objective is to retain and expand their customer base. In our context, our trading community needs a massive behaviour change that requires comprehension of the importance of the basic principle of doing a thriving business - “the customer is always right.” (Written by a student, Maham Naeem)