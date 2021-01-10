Late Asma Jahangir’s Independent Group wins presidential slot

By Numan Wahab

LAHORE : Late Asma Jahangir’s Independent Group won the presidential slot by defeating Professional Group of Hamid Khan in Lahore Bar Association (LBA) polls 2021-22.

Independent group had fielded advocate Malik Sarood who grabbed 2544 votes while defeating candidate of Professional Group Rao Sami who secured 2503 votes in a very tough contest. There were 37 candidates who contested for 10 different seats.

For general secretary’s seat, Ahmed Saad Khan clinched the victory by grabbing 2894 votes while Mudasar Butt won secretary seat by securing 2760 votes.

On vice-president seat Rana Shahid Hussain claimed the victory by grabbing 2410 votes by defeating three candidates M. H Shahin, Sajjad Butt and Khurram Mir.

Vice-president’s seat for Model Town was won by Rana Kausar Sulehri who bagged 2112 votes by defeating Arshad Bhatti, Saeed Randhawa and Azmat Zia Sindhu.

On vice-president seat for Cantt Kachehri, Irfan A. Khichi secured 2617 votes and defeated Pir Shehbaz Bukhari and Ajab Khan.

There were around 10714 voters. The voters exercised their right of vote through biometric system. The voting started at 9am and continued at 1pm. As per the schedule there was a lunch break between 1pm to 2pm. After that voting process once again started and continued till 5pm. Later, more 30 minutes were extended for lawyers to cast their votes.

Tight security arrangements were made at session court to avoid any untoward incident. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also visited the venue and expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Lahore police made comprehensive security arrangement for the elections of Lahore Bar Association here on Saturday.

More than 400 police officers and officials including 01 SP, 03 DSPs, 09 SHOs and 42 Upper subordinates were deployed for Lahore Bar Association elections.