PDM wants to destabilise country, says governor

LAHORE : Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Malik Muhammad Azam and PTI delegations called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Saturday.

Governor Ch Sarwar said PDM should refrain from doing politics on terrorism.

The war on terror is not the war of the government or any single political party. It is the war of 220 million Pakistanis. India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan, the governor said.

Talking during the meeting, the governor said PDM is protecting only personal and political interests instead of protecting national interests.

Their agenda is to destabilise the country, but these people have failed before and will not be allowed to succeed in future. India does not tolerate development and peace in Pakistan so it supports terrorist organisations to destroy and destabilise peace. Pakistan has provided all the evidence regarding Indian sponsored terrorism in the region, Sarwar said.

He said the prime minister shares the grief of the heirs of the victims of terrorism and considers it his first duty to bring justice to the bereaved families.

The terrorists involved in the Machh tragedy will be punished and the whole nation is united against the terrorists and stands with the armed forces, Ch Sarwar said and added that today there is a need for the opposition parties to play their role in thwarting the enemies of the country so that the intentions of the enemies of the country could be thwarted.

No one should politicise the incidents of terrorism but create unity and solidarity against terrorism, he said.

Later, the governor participated in the prayer ceremony of late ticketholder from Lahore Ch Khalid Gujjar and paid tribute to him for his services for people and the party.

Governor to inaugurate filtration plants: Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the work of installing clean water filtration plants across Punjab is being expedited and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will inaugurate filtration plants at divisional level from next month in phases.

He was presiding over the meeting of Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority held on the direction of Governor Punjab here on Saturday. Chairman Punjab Aab-i- Pak Authority, CEO Punjab Water Aab-i-Pak Authority, Director Law and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority so far. The construction of plants, boreholes, study reports, equipment and miscellaneous assets were also discussed in detail. Raja Basharat said that the previous government under the guise of this project devoured up billions of rupees but no filtration plant was installed while the PTI government is taking concrete steps to ensure clean drinking water supply to the people.