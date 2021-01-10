close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 10, 2021

Voices from a cell

Newspost

 
January 10, 2021

The higher authorities have never paid attention to prison reforms. At present, prisoners are facing so many issues. Women in prisons, especially, are facing the problems of insufficient treatment facilities, poor health conditions and a lack of legal advice. The authorities are responsible for ensuring that prisoners have access to their fundamental rights. The authorities must also understand that prisoners also need protection against the second wave of Covid-19. For their protection, suitable measures should be taken.

Fahad Siddique

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost