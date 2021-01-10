Voices from a cell

The higher authorities have never paid attention to prison reforms. At present, prisoners are facing so many issues. Women in prisons, especially, are facing the problems of insufficient treatment facilities, poor health conditions and a lack of legal advice. The authorities are responsible for ensuring that prisoners have access to their fundamental rights. The authorities must also understand that prisoners also need protection against the second wave of Covid-19. For their protection, suitable measures should be taken.

Fahad Siddique

Rawalpindi