Nawaz directed PML-N to participate in protests

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif has directed his party leaders and workers to fully support protests being organised against the killing of Hazara community members in every city.

In a statement on Friday, he said the PML-N fully supported the Hazara community in the time of need. He also condemned the brutal killing of the innocent people and directed the party leadership and workers across the country to actively participate in the protests in their respective cities. "It has also been decided to take the issue of the martyrs of the Hazara community to the PDM platform," he said and directed former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contact PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders immediately and device a strategy for the situation.