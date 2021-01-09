COAS visits Bahrain, meets kingdom leadership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Bahrain and held meetings with the leadership of the kingdom.

The COAS called on Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, the crown prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion. The Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their relationship with Pakistan and pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries. The COAS was presented the Bahrain Order (First Class) by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions to defence cooperation between both the countries.

Later, the COAS witnessed the closing ceremony of the Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise Al-Badar-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated standard of training and the results attained. The COAS said the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both the nations against terrorism.