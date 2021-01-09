CM Mahmood Khan says KP people have rejected PDM’s narrative

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said here on Friday the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the narrative of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He was talking to reporters after administering oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club at the Chief Minister’s House here. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash and officials of the Information Department were present.

Mahmood Khan said the drama being staged by the PDM had failed as the people of the province stayed away from the gatherings of the 11-party alliance.

He said the PDM had nothing to do with democracy rather it wanted to save the illegal wealth accumulated by their leaders through the loot and plunder.

The chief minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the corrupt elements and would hold them accountable.

He said that PDM was an alliance of the rejected political parties and its leaders were trying to avoid getting punished for their wrongdoings, adding the opposition was deceiving the people in the name of democracy.

Mahmood Khan said that the PTI had been voted into power for bringing about a change and to root out corruption. Responding to a question, the chief minister said the government would not only complete its five-year tenure but also come into power again with the support of the people. Talking about the two and a half years performance of his government, Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had put the province on the road to development. He said that several development projects had been completed within the stipulated time.

The chief minister said the government had decided to provide monthly honorarium to prayer leaders of mosques across the province.

He said that the peshimams would start receiving the stipend from the first July of this year whereas the extension of Sehat Card Scheme to the entire population of the province would also be completed by the end of this month.

Mahmood Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to devise first-ever food security policy under which short-term, mid-term and long-term measures had been proposed to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural production.

The chief minister said that efforts were being made to provide maximum employment opportunities to people, adding that work on a number of economic zones was in full swing.

He hoped that on the completion of these projects, the province would emerge as a hub of trade and economic activities in the region. The chief minister said the government believed in free media and always welcomed positive criticism, adding his government had improved its performance in light of the constructive criticism from media.

He added that the government would take steps for the welfare of the journalist community and to resolve their problems. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the Information Department senior officials to resolve the issues related to all the media colonies in the province.

Earlier, the chief minister administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club.