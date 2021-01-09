Firdous Ashiq Awan flays opposition for politicising Mach tragedy

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the trio of Maulana, prince and princess tried to rally their politics at the cost of the lives of the people.

In a statement, she said now, they are busy in political point-scoring over Machh tragedy, she deplored. It is a gang of impassive people having no regard for others. The Machh tragedy is unfortunate and all the sympathies of the government are with the bereaved heirs, she said. She stressed that PDM is responsible for an increase in corona cases as they took unwise decisions.

The number of corona patients has reached to 143511 in the province as 676 new patients were reported and 18 others died during the last 24 hours. She said a total of 4221 corona-related deaths have occurred in Punjab adding that 14804 were tested during the last 24 hours. As much as 2565879 have been tested in Punjab, she said.