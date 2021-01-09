WSF’s top officials due in Islamabad later this month

ISLAMABAD: Two high-profile officials of the World Squash Federation (WSF) including Chief Executive Officer William Louis Marie will be visiting Islamabad later this month to analyze the Pakistan’s resolve to host important international events in days to come.

Besides planning to host the WSF Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this year, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is also planning to host the 2022 World Junior Championship and a host of other international events within the next two years.

Besides the federation’s CEO, Egypt-based former top player, now vice president of WSF, Karim Darwesh will also be part of the delegation.

Representatives from over 110 countries are expected to turn up for the AGM having the power to make broader decisions regarding squash development across the world.

“There have been misconceptions regarding Pakistan when it comes to hosting major sports events. By inviting these high-profile representatives, we would be in a position to make the point that hosting international events including the AGM would not be an issue for Pakistan. Now Pakistan should be considered as the safest country for sports’ meetings and events in South Asia,” a PSF official said.

The visiting delegation will hold a series of meetings with officials of the PSF and government regarding the measures being taken for hosting the AGM, most probably in Islamabad.

“Those officials and players, who visited Islamabad during the last two to three years, believe that the city is one of the safest around. It is like seeing is believing and we hope their doubts would be clear once these officials reach here,” the official added.

He said it was Pakistan’s genuine right to host major squash events.

“There is a need to assert our position as a nation that not only loves the game of squash but also has ability to welcome dignitaries from across the world,” he said.

To a question about the possibility of hosting the AGM on the sidelines of a major international event, he said usually it is considered a big occasion itself but efforts are on to make the opportunity count.

Pakistan has already been given the right to host the Asian Senior Squash in March 2021 and chances are there the squash fraternity may go on to see the country being picked as a host to World Junior Squash in 2022.

Besides that, a host of other international PSA events are also being scheduled during the next two years. With Covid-19’s vaccine already making its impact, it is now believed that sports events would be opened for the general public around the world within the next three months.