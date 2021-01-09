Tour de France champion Pogacar gets Covid-19 jab

PARIS: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and the entire UAE Emirates cycling squad have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Friday.

A cycling tour last February in the UAE was the first high-profile sports event to be hit by Covid, with members of the UAE team among those infected.

“We are the first team to get the vaccine,” the team said after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG.