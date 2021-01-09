Action ordered against shops built against KMC’s original plan

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has tasked its relevant departments to take action against shops and markets constructed against its original plan.

For this purpose, KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed has tasked the corporation’s estate department to submit a report on the number of allotments of shops built against the original plan so that action could be taken against the responsible persons.

“Illegally shops at KMC’s markets should be razed and the action should be taken if any of the officers is found in harbouring the illegal activity,” the administrator passed these remarks during his visit to the Liaquatabad Super Market. Officers of the estate department were also present on the occasion.

The administrator was informed that there are more than 770 shops in the Liaquatabad market, while 17 shops established in the office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) were demolished and sealed.

He was told that illegal establishments on the first floor have also been razed. Ahmed stressed that illegal establishments could not be allowed while the supermarket should be restored to its original position.

He said a fair amount could be generated from the KMC’s markets across the city. The relevant officials, he said, should furnish report after conducting a survey. He said the tenants of the Express Market, the Lee Market, the Pakistan Chowk and the Super Market were paying Rs2,000 per month which was nominal, due to which the corporation was facing heavy economic losses. He directed that a committee should be formed to set the fare of shops at the KMC markets as per the market value.

The administrator also passed directives for the removal of shops and stalls established in front of the Liaquatabad Super Market. "Markets are the main source of income for the KMC that’s why it is necessary to utilise it and find new sources of income," he added.

Ahmed said that measures would be taken to provide maximum facilities to the people at the KMC’s markets. He directed the relevant officials to comply with the directives warning that lethargy would not be tolerated.