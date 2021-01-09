close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
AFP
January 9, 2021

Six dead in Malaysia floods

AFP
January 9, 2021

MENTAKAB, Malaysia: At least six people have died and nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia after monsoon rains pounded the country’s east coast, authorities said on Friday, causing what residents described as the worst flooding in half a century. Authorities have stepped up rescue operations after locals complained they had to fend for themselves earlier this week.

