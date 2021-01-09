Six dead in Malaysia floods

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MENTAKAB, Malaysia: At least six people have died and nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia after monsoon rains pounded the country’s east coast, authorities said on Friday, causing what residents described as the worst flooding in half a century. Authorities have stepped up rescue operations after locals complained they had to fend for themselves earlier this week.