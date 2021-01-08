Sarwar, Shahbaz Gill discuss political situation

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Thursday and discussed various issues including political and government affairs.

The governor said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should wait for the 2023 general elections, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its constitutional term.

He said the resignations by the PDM opposition parties would not topple the government, but the opposition members would lose their assembly membership.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on transparent and impartial accountability, adding that solution to all problems was dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins.

Sarwar said the government would fulfil its responsibility to ensure rule of law and the constitution, adding that people stand by the government narrative of progress and development and have rejected opposition’s politics of regression.

He said Pakistan was moving forward successfully today which was not being digested by the opponents, claiming no compromise would be made on transparent accountability.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said PM Imran Khan would not resign and there would not be general election before 2023. He said the PDM was protesting to protect their self-interests. He said the government would not be intimidated by the opposition’s rallies.