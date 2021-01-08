Bilawal elected unopposed as PPP chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party unopposed in intra-party election.
According to PPP, the intra-party elections of the party at federal level were held on Wednesday (January 6) and announcement was made on Thursday. Election commissioner for the Intra-party elections Ms Fauzia Habib announced the results. PPP said the elections were held in accordance with constitution of party and Election Act 2017. Bilawal was elected as a Chairman PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari as a Secretary General, Faisal Karim Kundi as Secretary Information and Ms Ruksana Bangash as a Secretary Finance. All the key four persons of the PPP were elected unopposed.