Bilawal elected unopposed as PPP chief

ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party unopposed in intra-party election.

According to PPP, the intra-party elections of the party at federal level were held on Wednesday (January 6) and announcement was made on Thursday. Election commissioner for the Intra-party elections Ms Fauzia Habib announced the results. PPP said the elections were held in accordance with constitution of party and Election Act 2017. Bilawal was elected as a Chairman PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari as a Secretary General, Faisal Karim Kundi as Secretary Information and Ms Ruksana Bangash as a Secretary Finance. All the key four persons of the PPP were elected unopposed.