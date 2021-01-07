Maryam reschedules rallies across Punjab

LAHORE: Following the PDM announcement to take part in by-polls, PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has rescheduled her public campaigns to be held across Punjab.

Party sources said a new schedule of the PDM rallies has also been prepared and Maryam rescheduled her rallies in the light of the PDM rallies.

The PDM will hold a rally on January 11 in Malakand after that it will hold rallies on January 13 in Tharparkar in Sindh, on January 16 in Sahiwal, on January 18 in Okara, on January 20 in Khuzdar, and on January 23 in Sargodha.