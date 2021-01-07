Three children killed in hand grenade explosion

PESHAWAR: Three brothers died while their fourth sibling and a neighbour were wounded when a live hand grenade went off in the Zangli village on the Kohat Road, in the rural part of the Peshawar on Wednesday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said five children were critically wounded when a hand grenade went off while they were playing with it.

The superintendent of police Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters the children had found the grenade in the fields and were playing with it in their hujra (male guesthouse) when it went off.

Two of the wounded Noor (13) and his brother Mohib (4) died on the spot. There two brothers Lateef and Shoaib and a neighbour Shahid were shifted to hospital in injured condition. One of the brothers later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Locals said father of the deceased children Hunar Shah was an expatriate worker and drives a cab in the United Arab Emirates to earn a living for the family.