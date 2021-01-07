Afridi slams team for poor show

LAHORE: Former captain Shahid Afridi slammed the Pakistan team over a very poor show of cricket during the New Zealand tour in general and the Test series in particular.

Following the defeat by an innings and 176 runs at Christchurch in the second Test, he said on Twitter that Pakistan players needed to apply “talent and courage” in order to snatch a victory in the longest format of the game.

Afridi pointed out that while Pakistan had put up a “good fight” in the first Test where the Kiwis had to wait till the last hour of the fifth day to claim victory, their performance in the second match was “really disappointing”.

He wrote: “Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test.The players need to apply talent & courage to survive in Test cricket.The results in NZ r very poor.”