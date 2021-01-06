Extortionist parties blaming PTI for foreign funding: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the political parities that received extortions in the name of party funds are now blaming the PTI for foreign funding.

In a series of tweets, Shahbaz Gill alleged that these parties took money from contractors, builders, traders and even from Osama bin Laden and laundered to personal accounts. He said these parties have now disappeared when asked to provide money trail.

Shahbaz Gill said thousands of Pakistani workers abroad, like him, contributed to the mission of PTI from their hard-earned money and the party has submitted all details in this regards. However, he said, when the same question was asked from the PPP, PML-N and Fazlur then they ended up in embarrassment. He said the opposition must tell how much money they received from contractors and the money ended up in which accounts.