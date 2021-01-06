Man arrested for firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a young man who opened fire on an accused while coming for attending a hearing in a local court.
An official said the accused Abid Ali was arrested and the pistol recovered from him. The accused had allegedly opened fire on his brother-in-law who was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.