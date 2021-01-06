PTI meeting called to resolve intra-party differences

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governing body in Hazara division has summoned the meeting to settle the differences between the acting president and general secretary over notifications of tehsils bodies in the Mansehra district.

“The general secretary has summoned the meeting of the governing body to settle the ongoing tussle between the acting district president and general secretary,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the governing body’s information secretary, told reporters here on Monday.

He said whatever was happening in the party was unfortunate as both the office bearers had issued notifications of the tehsil bodies separately but governing body’s general secretary Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon has called a meeting to address the issue under the party constitution.

The district general secretary Taimur Saleem Swati gave away notifications to presidents and general secretaries and other office-bearers of the tehsil bodies which according to it were selected here in a function largely attended by the party workers.