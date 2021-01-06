PBF to hold National Boxing Championship next month in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is set to hold the 38th National Boxing Championship near the end of next month in Lahore.
The event will be conducted according to AIBA rules. Men will compete in all the ten weight categories, while the bouts for women contenders will take place in light flyweight, flyweight, featherweight, welterweight and middleweight categories.