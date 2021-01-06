LDA retrieves 15 plots

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) reclaimed 15 plots worth millions of rupees here on Tuesday.

Officials said the operation was carried out on the direction of LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar. They said staff of the Estate Management Directorates I & II reclaimed 15 plots worth millions of rupees during separate operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes.

In Johar Town, the LDA staff retrieved possession of plot No 235, Block E-1, after it had been canceled by the Commission for Bonafide purchasers.

A single storey house had been constructed at this plot by the occupants. The LDA staff evicted the residents and sealed the house and took over its possession. A commercial plot No. 84 R-1, situated on Main Road Johar Town had also been canceled. The service station set up of the plot was demolished during the operation and its possession was taken over by LDA.

The staff also thwarted the attempt to occupy plot No. 374F-1, measuring seven marlas and demolished the structures constructed on it. On the other hand, the staff of Estate Management Directorate II conducted a grand operation against illegal occupants in Mustafa Town scheme and retrieved 12 plots worth million of rupees.

The staff took over possession of two plots No 261 and 469 in Ahmed Yar Block, nine plots Nos 447, 474, 109, 497, 516, 520, 350, 351 and 391-A in Shahbaz Block and one plot No. 355 in Abbas Block.