Sialkot businessmen meet Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Sialkot Chamber of Commerce President Qaiser Baryaar and Senior Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Ch Saleem Baryaar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Tuesday.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present during the meeting. On this occasion, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and problems faced by the traders. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that due to Corona, national economy is in bad shape, Business Community is playing important role in this difficult time. Ch Pervaiz Elahi also regretted about killing of mine workers of Hazara community in Machh. Ch Pervaiz Elahi entrusted Senior Vice-President Ch Saleem Baryaar with important responsibilities regarding party's reorganization in Sialkot and strategy was evolved to activate OML workers. He said that PML will fully participate in local bodes elections as such in this regard workers imbued with spirit of peoples' service be prepared for the local bodies polls.