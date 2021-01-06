Wise planning

The revival of the Food Street on the road from Tehzeeb Bakery in Rawalpindi has received applauses from a majority of the people. Previously, the authorities had failed to pay attention to the fact that this road leads to Cantonment General Hospital and that the food street would have blocked this important route. Later, the road was opened to the traffic. Now, the same mistake has been repeated with renewed enthusiasm. This time, a little space is left in front of the bakery and the nearby shops are converted into a sitting area for customers. Blocking the road is more likely to create a traffic mess on both Bank Road and Haider Road. It will also encourage crowds to gather in a small area. In the time of Covid-19, this approach is quite dangerous. It is true that the country’s economy is important, but it isn’t more important than human lives. If we survive the virus, we will have the ample time to revive the economy.

Dr Mir Moatasim

Rawalpindi