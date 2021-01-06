Gas shortage

As soon as the winter season arrived, residents of Jamshoro started facing the problem of gas loadshedding. The shortage of gas has become a major issue. For almost seven hours, between 9am and 4pm, there is no gas -- a situation which brings the lives of the people to a standstill. Even our complaints to the relevant authorities remain unheeded.

The higher authorities are requested to pay attention to this crucial issue and take some steps for the betterment of the city’s residents. Every month, we pay thousands of rupees in gas bills. It is our right to receive the uninterrupted supply of gas.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro