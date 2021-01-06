close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
January 6, 2021

The leader’s journey

January 6, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Bad decisions’ (Jan 4) by S R H Hashmi. As the saying goes “the proof of the pudding is in the eating”. A leader learns the extent of the gravity of situation after assuming office.

In my opinion, sugar and flour scams suddenly occurred after the authorities took strict action against the exploitative business practices of profiteers.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

