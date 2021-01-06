The leader’s journey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Bad decisions’ (Jan 4) by S R H Hashmi. As the saying goes “the proof of the pudding is in the eating”. A leader learns the extent of the gravity of situation after assuming office.
In my opinion, sugar and flour scams suddenly occurred after the authorities took strict action against the exploitative business practices of profiteers.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad