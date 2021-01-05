CDWP okays Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday granted its go ahead for undertaking the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) at an estimated cost of Rs739 billion that would be financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CDWP meeting was held on Monday under the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. The CDWP considered three projects and also agreed on Karachi Transformation Plan through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and PPP mode of financing.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting and also representatives from the provincial government.

The Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs739 billion was discussed to improve the required civic amenities in Karachi in consultation with the Government of Sindh to deal with Water Supply, Sewerage Treatment and Disposal, Solid Waste Management, Storm Water Drains, Improvement/Rehabilitation of Internal Roads, Mass Transit System, etc.

The CDWP also approved a Concept Clearance Paper presented by the Government of KP on “Foreign Assistance from IFAD for Rural Economic Transformation Project” worth US$100 million for all districts of KP.