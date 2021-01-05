Rs1.5 bn allocated for Mardan projects: MPA

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Ali Mashwani said on Monday that the provincial government had allocated Rs1.5 billion for the Health projects in Mardan district.

He said this while talking to journalists at Mardan Press Club. Asfandyar Shah, general secretary of Insaf Sports and Cultural Wing, and deputy general secretary Abid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Iftikhar Ali said that the provincial government tried it level best under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, to provide relief to the masses.

He added that the chief minister had allocated Rs1.5 billion funds for the provision of the health facilities at Mardan Medical Complex, Bacha Khan Medical College, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Children's Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

The lawmaker added that very soon, Bacha Khan Medical College would be shifted to its own building.

After shifting the medical college to its own building, MMC would get more space, he added and promised that the Emergency Department at the MMC would be equipped with more facilities.

Iftikhar Ali promised to install a solar system to solve the electricity-related problems of Mardan Press Club.