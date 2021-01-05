Governor Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi agree to take PML-Q-govt alliance forward

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi had a meeting at Governor House on Monday in which both agreed to take forward the alliance between the government and PML-Q with mutual consultation.

According to a handout, the two allies reiterate their commitment to collective efforts to resolve the country’s problems.

During the meeting, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said, “We are grateful to the allies for their cooperation in government affairs. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working with the allies and together we will make Pakistan strong and prosperous. Today Pakistan is facing many challenges including internal and external. In these circumstances, Pakistan cannot tolerate the opposition’s politics of anarchy and chaos. All political parties must focus on public relief. The opposition should bear in mind that only corona is spreading through their rallies. The opposition should refrain from taking the undemocratic and unconstitutional path.”

The government would complete its constitutional term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the full support and strength of its allies, we will defeat corruption mafia in the upcoming elections. There is no ‘Dama dam mast Qalandar’ and rallies are the beauty of democracy. If the opposition does not hold rallies, how will it survive? The opposition is participating in the Senate and by-elections. This is all part of democracy. The opposition has to stay politically alive after all, the governor added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term. “Matters regarding dialogue with the opposition will be handled by PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited us and we have no grievances with the government. Continuity of democracy and political meetings are the guarantor of political stability. Public relief requires the co-operation and consensus of the political parties. The situation in the country also requires concerted efforts to resolve public issues. It is the responsibility of both the opposition and the government to ensure the protection of national and public interests,” the PA speaker said.

Earlier, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh and MPA Abid Raja also called on the governor. During the meeting, the governor said Imran Khan as the PM and the government will complete their constitutional term. Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither resign before January 31 nor will he resign later. Elections will be held in 2023, the governor said.