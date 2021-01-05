Brutal attack

The brutal killing of 11 coal miners, who were from the Shia Hazara community, in Machh, Balochistan has reminded me of similar incidents in the past where the community was targeted by terrorists. Once again, the government has condemned the attack and put the blame on foreign agencies. It has also said that it is committed to confront these sinister elements and has announced monetary compensation for the families of the miners. These statements, however, are not enough to fight against terrorists who are still active throughout the country. Also, these statements won’t bring any relief to the bereaved families and Quetta’s residents.

The solution lies in stopping the entry of terrorists in our territory and strictly dealing with terrorist organisations that have been operating within Pakistan. We should also realise that the problem lies within our own country and that the solution is not only in the use of force but in finding some political solution.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi