The race for the vaccine

Many countries have negotiated, or are negotiating, with pharmaceutical companies to get hold of the Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis. They are also busy holding training programmes for healthcare workers who would administer the vaccine. They are also deciding which groups will be inoculated and how the vaccine will be stored and distributed.

In Pakistan, it seems there is complete silence regarding the vaccine mainly because of a relatively less infections and deaths. If there is some planning in the process, why is the public being kept in dark on this serious issue?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad