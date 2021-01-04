Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 45-year-old man committed suicide Sunday by taking poisonous pills in Nawab Town Police Station jurisdiction. Muhammad Ijaz, a resident of Kachi Kothi, was upset by his poor financial condition. On the day of incident, he swallowed poisonous pills; as a result his condition went critical. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Later, the police removed the body to the morgue.