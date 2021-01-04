Dual citizenship: ‘Vawda wants PML-N to take back case against him’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mohsin Attaullah Sunday claimed that Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had approached them for taking back the dual nationality case.

Talking to a local news channel, he said it was strange that Khusro Bakhtiar most dangerous case of assets was not being taken up, while said Faisal Vawda’s degree case was still pending with the Islamabad High Court.

He said in the dual nationality case against Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan, the supreme Court had disqualified them and laid down certain rules while but in Vawda’s case, he was dual citizen when he’d filed his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It merits a mention that the Supreme Court had ruled that senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi had dual nationalities at the time of filing their nomination papers for the upper house of parliament.

Mohsin Attaullah said Vawda had contacted Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha to take the case back. He said Vawda wanted an out-of-court settlement, as he knew that the court decision would be against him. He said this thing was discussed on the floor of the House and was on record.

According to the petition, Mr Vawda concealed his dual nationality at the time of filing his nomination papers and falsely declared on oath before the ECP that “I do not have any foreign nationality”.