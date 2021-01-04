Students protest killing of Usama Nadeem

Islamabad: A large number of students staged a protest demonstration in front of the National Press Club (NCP) here against the killing of 21-year old Usama Nadeem by personnel of the Islamabad Police on Saturday.

A large number of students, who gathered in front of NCP, demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the killing of Usama in mid of the federal capital in wee hours of Saturday. Parents and relatives of the decreased student also joined the protest demonstration. Addressing the protestors, the Nazim of Islami Jamiat Taluba (IJT) Islamabad, Syed Tasawwar Kazmi warned the government that students would march towards the Parliament House if a transparent investigation into the tragic incident was not carried out.

Parents of Usama appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure fair investigations into the killing of their son.