MoU signed to establish S&T Park at QAU

Islamabad : Quaid-i- Azam University and Bir Ventures, USA Limited (IdeaGist) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an aim to establish an Emerging Technology Science Park at QAU.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University and Hasan Sayed, Chief Executive, IdeaGist signed the MoU in the presence of senior faculty members and University administrative officers.

While addressing the ceremony Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor QAU said that establishment of Emerging Technology Science park will accelerate the commercialization of knowledge-based products and provide services to academic and research communities through intellectual property developed by QAU.

The MoU would also help to recognize the mutual interest in the fields of education, training, development, and dissemination of knowledge at local, national, and international level.

During the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat, National Distinguished Professor, Dr. Hazir ullah, Director ORIC, Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Botanical Garden and Herbarium, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics cordially welcomed the delegation and briefed regarding strengths and achievements of QAU at national and international level. Senior faculty members and Registrar, QAU also attended the ceremony.