Gohar glad to make Test debut

ISLAMABAD: Zafar Gohar, who became the 241st player to launch his Test career with his debut, Sunday said that playing Tests for his country has always been his dream.

Talking to media after receiving Test cap from Yasir Shah, the 25-year old all-rounder said he was excited to be part of the Test squad.

“It has been my dream to play for the country in Test cricket and now Allah almighty has given me the desired opportunity,” he said.

A product of Shafqat Rana Academy in Lahore, Zafar is one of the success stories of Pakistan domestic cricket.

“During the last three years, I have worked very hard to see myself a genuine player in domestic cricket that has taught me a lot. Now I am extremely happy after getting Test cap and would try my best to convert this opportunity into capability at the international level.”

He added that he would be making all possible efforts to earn a name for himself in Test cricket.

“I would make all-out efforts to make every opportunity count. In bowling and batting, I would try my best to perform at this level,” Zafar said.