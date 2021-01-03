Saudi FM visiting Pakistan within fortnight

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi delegation led by the kingdom's foreign minister is set to pay an official visit to Pakistan this month, well-placed sources said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud will be accompanied by kingdom’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman and a team of Saudi businessmen and companies’ heads.

According to sources, the visit will take place within a fortnight. The Saudi FM will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan will also come up during the bilateral discussions.

The sources say that the upcoming Saudi visit was sending positive vibes with regard to mending ties between Pakistan and the kingdom that embittered following Islamabad’s demand to call an OIC meeting on Kashmir issue.