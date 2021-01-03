‘Govt striving to promote science, technology education among youths’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that the government is striving hard to promote education of science and technology among the youth.

He said this during his visit to the site for a proposed university of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies at Sambrial on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish a modern engineering university during his recent visit to Sialkot.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed, AC Sambrial Salman Akbar Warraich and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that all possible resources were being utilised for the establishment of the state-of-the-art modern universities across the province for talented male and female students.

He said that such students play vital role in the national development and economic prosperity of the country after graduating from these institutions.

He hoped that in the coming years, the university would become a centre of excellence and would prove a milestone in modern engineering and scientific education.

Briefing on the occasion, the DC and the AC informed the commissioner that in compliance with the directions and public announcement of the PM for the establishment of the university, the district administration had acquired 500 acres of land for the establishment of the important project.

They informed that initial planning and estimation for the said project had also been started by the concerned departments and the development work would start very soon.

