JUI-F calls for anti-Israel rally on 21st

KARACHI : The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s central secretary general, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, said on Saturday that his party would not allow the rulers to recognise Israel and give up its struggle for the Palestinians’ cause.

He was addressing party workers after offering condolences to the JUI-F’s provincial secretary general, Allama Rashid Soomro, on the demise of his brother-in-law in Model Colony.

Haideri, who is also former deputy chairman of the Senate, said that Karachi’s residents would show their anger over any efforts to recognise Israel by participating in the rally on January 21 near the Mazar-e-Quaid. He appealed to the residents to participate in a large number to support Palestine’s cause.

The JUI-F asked the Karachi leaders to intensify their efforts to make the anti-Israel rally successful and said that the party supremo, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other religious and political leaders would attend the march and the gathering.

Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ghayas, Dr Naseeruddin Swati, Samiul Haq Swati and other JUI-F leaders accompanied Haideri.

He said that Israel had posed a serious threat to the Muslim world because the United States had nurtured it for protecting its interests in the volatile but strategically important Middle Eastern region.

Haideri also alleged that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had flagrantly violated all democratic norms and targeted the opposition through different tactics. He said that the PTI-led federal government was scared of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public meetings.

“And now at the behest of the federal government, the National Accountability Bureau has been blackmailing and making arrests of opposition leaders, but we don’t care about such an institution.”