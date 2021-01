LWMC cancels Sunday holiday of its staff

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the holiday of Sunday of all its officers and staff to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC spokesman here on Saturday, the company had also directed its entire staff to mobilise the machinery in field to perform their responsibilities in an effective manner.

The workers and drivers who would perform duty on Sunday would be given additional allowance, he added. Spokesman said that drivers would get Rs 1,000 while workers and helpers Rs 800 respectively.

He said that LWMC was utilising all its resources and staff to ensure cleanliness in the city and soon garbage would be removed from all points.