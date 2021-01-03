43 corona patients die

LAHORE : Around 43 patients died from COVID19 and another 733 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the death toll reached 4,085 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 139,341 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,582 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,472,892 in the province.