PML-N workers want party reorganised in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers have demanded the party leadership to reorganise the district body within a week.

“There has been seven years since naming of the current district body and those office-bearers are still occupying the key offices. If they are not out of their positions within a week, we will announce our future line of action,” Waseem Hassan, a senior party worker, told a meeting held here on Saturday.

The meeting, which was organised by the disgruntled group here, was attended by the party workers. Waseem Hassan said the party was passing through a critical phase of its history, adding bold and active office-bearers should be brought forth to play an active role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s anti-government drive.

“We want such office-bearers in the district who could mobilise the party workers and people against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the district which has been the stronghold of the PML-N since decades,” he said.

Babu Ashraf said the party’s district secretariat, which played an important role in bridging the gap between workers and leadership, had been ineffective for a long time due to the apathy of the so-called office-bearers.