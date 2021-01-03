Indian cricket great Ganguly stable after heart operation

KOLKATA: Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly was rushed to hospital on Saturday where he underwent a heart operation, doctors said.

The 48-year-old, who now heads the country’s cricket board, suffered a heart attack while exercising at his personal gym in the morning and was immediately taken to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

“Sourav Ganguly has undergone an angioplasty and he is completely stable now,” doctor Saroj Mandal told reporters outside the hospital, where crowds had gathered after hearing the news about their beloved former captain.

A medical team comprising five doctors has been set up to monitor his condition. Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said he had spoken to Ganguly’s family, and he was stable and “responding well to the treatment”.

In 2019, Ganguly was unanimously elected president of the BCCI, the sport’s most powerful body. After a successful playing career during which he captained his country’s team, Ganguly was instrumental in organising the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates last year.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord’s on debut. He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.