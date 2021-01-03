Hasan Ali keen on making a comeback

LAHORE: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is keen on making a comeback in the Pakistan side after being on the sidelines for more than a year. The right-arm pacer last played for Pakistan in the World Cup match against India in June 2019.

Hasan has remained out of action due to recurring back injuries. In a video message, the bowler, leading Central Punjab in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, spoke about his side’s superb comeback as they qualified for the final despite playing poorly in initial matches and the odds stacked against them.

“Obviously it was a difficult time for me considering that I was a permanent member of the side and then suddenly had to sit out for around one and half years,” said Hasan.

“I still remember the time when Sri Lanka were playing T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium and I was doing my rehab at NCA, I almost had tears in my eyes as I was unable to play for the national side. It was disappointing but this is part of life as there are ups and down in cricket,” he said.

Central Punjab were at the bottom of the six-team table at the end of the fifth round, without a single victory to their name. The defending champions made an inspirational comeback by winning four of their last five matches to climb to the second spot on the points table with a tally of 137 points which sealed their final spot.

“We tried to instill self-belief in the players, gave them confidence that the team will start performing soon. The younger players had the hunger to make a name for themselves, especially after the departure of some of the senior players for New Zealand tour,” he said.

“I have been playing international cricket for the past three to four years and I applied that experience while leading the side. As a fast-bowler, I’m naturally aggressive and tried to adopt the same approach in captaincy,” he added.