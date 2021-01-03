Fixing the Railways

This refers to the letter ‘Self-reliance’ (Jan 1) by M Akram Niazi. The writer has rightly pointed out the government’s lack of expertise in managing high-tech systems. Currently, Pakistan Railways is facing seven critical issues: old and worn-out tracks, an obsolete signalling system, absence of fencing, unmanned crossing levels, low automation of different areas/functions, external sourcing of passenger coaches/freight wagons, and the poor management of manpower. The rehabilitation of tracks and the improvement of the signalling system can easily be done with some technical assistance from foreign countries. With this upgrade, the speed of trains can increase to 120 kilometres per hour. A majority of these problems can be solved easily. Pakistan also has a carriage factory in Islamabad whose judicious utilisation can help the country reduce its reliance on foreign countries. The factory must be upgraded by equipping it with more tools and equipment to ensure that passenger coaches and freight wagons are manufactured locally.

The government must have faith in our technicians, engineers and other skilled personnel and must focus on self-reliance.

Arif Majeed

Karachi